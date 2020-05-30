Protestors fill Niagara Square after death of George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)-Emotions ran high out in Niagara Square and it was packed with hundreds of people chanting, holding their signs, and doing what they had to do to be heard.

People started gathering around 4 P.M. and by 5 P.M. the protest grew to about several hundred people. They came to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, who died last week while in police custody in Minnesota.

“No justice, no peace,” is what hundreds of protesters are chanting as they head to Buffalo City Hall. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tonyPmB0uJ — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) May 30, 2020



People said they’re tired of having to rally like this after someone’s life was lost during a confrontation with police and they’re hoping by coming together like this, sharing their message collectively can lead to changes.

“We’re supposed to call the police for help. The police are not supposed to be the ones that are hurting you. So it hurt when he was calling for his momma. That’s what all of us are saying to America. Help us,” said protester Jeanne Kennedy.

Jeanne is out here today protesting police brutality because she says she’s sick of saying “no more” to lives being lost and she doesn’t want her children and grandchildren to have to worry. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/zGZq5klkiL — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) May 30, 2020

It’s unclear exactly who organized this protest today in downtown Buffalo.

But there are many protests like going on throughout the country.

