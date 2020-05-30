Closings
Protestors fill Niagara Square after death of George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)-Emotions ran high out in Niagara Square and it was packed with hundreds of people chanting, holding their signs, and doing what they had to do to be heard.

People started gathering around 4 P.M. and by 5 P.M. the protest grew to about several hundred people. They came to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, who died last week while in police custody in Minnesota.


People said they’re tired of having to rally like this after someone’s life was lost during a confrontation with police and they’re hoping by coming together like this, sharing their message collectively can lead to changes.

“We’re supposed to call the police for help. The police are not supposed to be the ones that are hurting you. So it hurt when he was calling for his momma. That’s what all of us are saying to America. Help us,” said protester Jeanne Kennedy.

It’s unclear exactly who organized this protest today in downtown Buffalo.
But there are many protests like going on throughout the country.

