Protests in Rochester after no officers charged in the death of Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Protests broke out in Rochester Tuesday after State Attorney General Leticia James announced a Grand Jury decided not to charge any of the police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude.

A judge has granted the attorney general’s request to unseal the Grand Jury minutes from this proceeding, giving more information on what went on inside that room.



Prude died in March after this encounter with Rochester Police. The narrative was laid out in a report released by James Tuesday. His brother had called officers and told them prude was on PCP.

He was walking down the street naked when officers told him to get on the ground. They applied a spit hood on his head, and later held him on the ground using a stabilization technique called segmenting.



He lost consciousness and died days later. The medical examiner determined Prude died from complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint and excited delirium. James said she’s disappointed with this outcome.



“My office presented an extensive case. We sought a different outcome than the one the Grand Jury handed us today. We made every attempt to demonstrate the facts. But ultimately we have to respect the decision.”



Tuesday, a demonstration took place on the street where Daniel Prude had that encounter with police back in March.