Public health crisis forcing families to rethink Mother’s Day celebrations

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mother’s Day is Sunday, and with officials warning against gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, families are making alternative plans.

That includes the Frndaks.

“Usually for Mother’s Day we would try to get down and see either my mother or my wife’s mom,” Seth Frndak said.

Instead, Seth and his wife will not be making that two hour drive. Erie County officials would probably say that’s a good call. They’ve been urging people to use technology to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Question from @news4buffalo about Mother's Day – Dr. Burstein, "Celebrate Mother's day safely. Use the social media technology available, send a card or make a phone call to tell your mom you love her. Don't risk exposing your loved ones." — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 4, 2020

“We’ll be trying to Skype or Zoom with my mom and we sent flowers and a card early on to get it there in time,” Frndak said.

And those flower shops have been busy.

“Mother’s Day sales have been very good this year,” said Frank Mischler, President of Mischler’s Florist and Greenhouses in Williamsville. “The phones have been active and the website has been active also.”

Mischler is hoping the Mother’s Day rush will somewhat offset the financial issues that have been created by the pandemic, although his business is limiting areas in which they’ll deliver this year because staffing is down. The selection this year is also affected.

“We’ve had trouble getting flowers in because of the supply situation,” Mischler said.

There were about 15 employees working at Mischler’s on Thursday, down from about 25 normally. Even through the Mother’s Day hustle and bustle, Mischler says those workers are staying safe.

“Everybody is masked up and trying to keep areas clean,” he said.

Sonya Thigpen-Green has already purchased flowers for this Mother’s Day. She agrees: the holiday this year will be unlike any other.

“Although my mom is not here, I still will go to the gravesite,” Thigpen-Green said. “I will visit my sister as well. They’re buried next to each other.

“But it just feels different. Everything about it is different.”

