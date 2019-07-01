Puppies left in closed storage bin, abandoned at Alabama shelter.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A storage bin full of puppies was left outside the Mobile County Animal Shelter, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The post says the puppies were left in a closed storage bin outside of the building with no food, water or ventilation for over 9 hours.

“Abandoning animals is a crime, and we ask that if you have stray or unwanted animals, that you please reach out to your local animal shelter, or a rescue organization. Please don’t endanger animals’ lives by dropping them off somewhere you think they will be found. The outcome for these puppies could have been very different,” the post said.