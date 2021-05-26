Purple Heart medal returned to family of the late Lockport native William Leyden. He served in WWI

The late William Leyden, who served during WWI, was remembered for his service Wednesday afternoon, when his medals were returned to his family after being missing for decades.

“He was quite young, he was a messenger from the front line to the troops and he was injured doing that. He was also instrumental in protecting some of those troops with those messages that he was carrying,” said Paula Leyden Miller granddaughter.

He received several medals including a Purple Heart, Silver Star, WWI Victory Medal and Croix De Guerre with Palme De Bronze. Back here at home, he was a  post commander of the American Legion, B. Leo Dolan Post 410. 

He brought the medals to the post with him  and then they eventually got lost.  The medals were found a few years ago when the post relocated.

They were reunited with  Leyden’s family during a ceremony outside the county courthouse. His son Richard Leyden was also honored during the event, he has a Purple Heart as well.

