Queen City Landing developer suspends project indefinitely

Plans for the Queen City Land project on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor have been suspended indefinitely.



Developer Gerald Buchheit made the announcement Friday afternoon. He is suspending the $180 million dollar project.

The project called for a 23-story residential tower on Fuhrmann Boulevard near the small boat harbor. It’s the location of the former Freezer Queen, a company that made TV dinners.



A spokesperson says, the project’s suspension is not directly related to covid-19.

“There have been discussions with city officials on ways to support the project, unfortunately, the two sides, there was just a gap that couldn’t be met,” said spokesperson Phil Pantano. “Especially, with everyone’s attention on the ongoing Covid-19 situation, it was clear that we weren’t going to make any reasonable progress in those discussions.”

Buchheit purchased the property back in 2008 and it has been in the works for several years. The project has experienced some push back from environmentalists.