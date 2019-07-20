Ragu recalls pasta sauce over possible plastic contamination

CBS News- Five types of Ragú pasta sauce sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain plastic fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The recalled sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8, with some cases shipped to retailers recently, according to Mizkan America, the U.S. subsidiary of Mizkan International, a global food manufacturer based in Japan. The company has not received any complaints or reports of injuries related to the recalled product, it added.

Walmart was among the retailers that posted the recall, first announced by Mizkan in mid-June. The company stressed that products currently on store shelves are not involved in the recall, and that sauces in glass jars were also not impacted.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and pantries for recalled jars, and any recalled sauce should be thrown out and not consumed. Customers can call 800-328-7248 between 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday. The company said it will provide replacement coupons for those who purchased the recalled products.

Here’s a list and photos of the recalled products:

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion



Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragú Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: Ragú Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Ragú Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: Ragú Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

MIZKAN AMERICA

First published on July 19, 2019 / 6:32 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.