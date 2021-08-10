Rep. Brian Higgins says Hochul is ready to step in as governor

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins is among the list of local lawmakers weighing in on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement.

Higgins says he’s not surprised Cuomo is stepping down.

“We are all very familiar with the allegations that are deemed to be highly credible based on the investigation of the attorney general,” Higgins said. “I think the best thing we can do over the next 14 days is move in a new direction with a new leader who has enormous potential.”

That new leader will be Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. Higgins says he’s confident she’s up for the challenge in New York governor.

“This is going to be a stark contrast to what we’ve had over the past several weeks and over the past several years,” he said, adding, “this is about moving forward. This is about a new day. This is about new opportunity and I can’t think of a better person.”

During a news conference Tuesday, Higgins commended Hochul on her leadership skills.

“She always puts on a smile under the toughest circumstances,” he said. She dives in. She gives it her all, and she changes the direction of something that otherwise was moving in a bad place, to a good place.”