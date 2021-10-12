Rep. Higgins: U.S. will reopen land border to vaccinated Canadians in November

(WIVB) – The U.S. will reopen its land border to vaccinated Canadians in November, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Tuesday evening.

Proof of vaccination will be required, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will announce further details.

Rep. Higgins, who has been pushing for the reopening of the border, shared the following statement on Tuesday:

“A robust cross-border exchange between the United States and Canada is fundamental to our binational relationship and mutually beneficial to our nations’ citizens, businesses and economies. Strong vaccination rates in Canada made the continued border shutdown absurd and unjustifiable.”

Higgins says that for months, he’s heard from businesses and families suffering due to the separation from the ongoing border shutdown.

“The sigh of relief coming from Northern Border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge,” Higgins said. “Border communities await further details from the administration with great expectation, and I will continue to advocate for a more fully and freely open border to both governments, sooner rather than later.”

Rep. Higgins is expected to speak about the news Wednesday morning.