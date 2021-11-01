Rep. Higgins urges Canadian leaders to drop COVID-19 testing requirement ahead of border reopening

(WIVB) – The United States will re-open its border to Canadians one week from Monday.

Congressman Brian Higgins wants Canadian leaders to loosen one big restriction before that happens.

He says Canada is requiring all travelers to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

On the flip side, the U.S. only requires travelers to be vaccinated.

Higgins says Canada’s testing rule could keep some from making the trip across the international bridges.

“It’s very expensive, it’s intrusive and it’s an unnecessary step,” Rep. Higgins said. “Vaccines, being fully vaccinated, should provide you with the protection you need from getting seriously ill from COVID-19.”



Congressman Higgins wrote a letter to the Canadian ambassador about dropping the testing requirement.