Residents venture out as beaches and campgrounds open for Memorial Day

(WIVB)–It may look like just another day at the beach, but at Sunset Bay Beach Club, no one was allowed in without a mask in their possession.

“They only had to wear it when walking to and from their spots on the beach,” said Kelly Borrello- owner of Sunset Bay Beach Club. “Right now I have about 10% of my guest level and I have about 140% of my staff working right now because, to enforce the rules to make this happen, I had to have enough staff to go that.”

West Seneca resident Tony Leonard says there would normally be ten times as many people at the beach on Memorial Day.

” Its definitely gonna be different but I think we’re gonna be fine. Just stay positive.”

At Evangola State Park, the beach crowd was lighter. Rosella Marotta brought her mask in the bag if needed.

” I’m honestly really glad that it’s not full because now we can just relax and not have to deal with everything going on.”

Although the Governor announced this weekend that State Park campgrounds can reopen, here at Evangola State Park, it’s going to be awhile. The gate is closed today and we’re told there’s a lot of maintenance that still needs to be done before they can allow campers to start coming back and that could be at least a week before it happens in some of these local campgrounds.

” We’ve camped at Letchworth and Allegany and we usually get a cabin. I imagine tent camping will be difficult especially with the shared bathrooms and stuff like that,” said Amherst resident Jeff Pietrzak.



It’s still unclear exactly which types of camping will be allowed and when at the local State Parks.

” I think most people will probably take advantage of stuff like this, being outside, keep their distance as well as they can, enjoy the sun and make the best of it I think,” Pietrzak said.

