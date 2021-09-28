Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new courtyard at Cantalician Center for Learning

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new courtyard will give some children with special needs a better place to play in Depew.

Russell Salvatore and state senator Tim Kennedy were among the people on hand to cut the ribbon for a new courtyard at the Cantalician Center for Learning.

Money from Salvatore and New York State helped pay for the area, which allows children to have fun, on a safer playing surface – and it’s helpful in other ways.



“It’s a great place for students to run, to play, but we’ve also seen therapy happen out here,” Anne Spisiak, executive director for the Cantalician Center said. “We’ve seen speech therapy happen out here, we’ve seen occupational therapy happen out here, we’ve seen physical therapy happen out here. Everything our students need, the face-to-face contact is so very important for them.”

The newly remodeled courtyard also includes sensory play tables and benches.