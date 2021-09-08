Ribbon cutting held for new 1275 Delaware project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Developers showed off the new look for a former medical building at Gates Circle on Wednesday.

Developers and elected officials cut the ribbon for 1275 Delaware. It’s on the same property where Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital stood until it was imploded six years ago.

The $12 million dollar project includes apartments, commercial space, and retail featuring Tacos Community and Beer.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was at the ribbon cutting.

“We look at our past and what was the tremendous Buffalo and Erie County of the 1950s and 1960s and even before that and we realize we can build on that,” Poloncarz said. “As we create the new Buffalo and new Erie County of 2021, that’s why we had population growth in the new Census, because people want to come here to see a real community, a real city.”

Justin Randaccio, co-owner of Tacos Community and Beer, said the restaurant is open for lunch.

“We’re excited to bring a great product to a great community,” he said.

This is just the latest step in a long-term, $150 million dollar development in the area of the former hospital site.