Riches overjoyed about their deferred baseball “dream”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–They’re mostly excited for the fans, for the city. What else would you expect from Bob and Mindy Rich, who have been unapologetic Buffalo boosters ever since Rich Products bought the Bisons some 37 years ago?



It’s hard to believe it’s been that long, isn’t it?. The Riches spent eight years chasing a big-league dream, and it died hard. But they soon realized they had achieved something lasting and special in their downtown ballpark and made their peace with the game.

So when the news came last week that the Blue Jays would be playing their home games at Sahlen Field during the pandemic, the Riches experienced a surge of joy for the city, and a reflected appreciation for a fonder, more innocent time in local baseball.

Bob reminisced about driving around with Gov. Mario Cuomo and Mayor Jimmy Griffin when Pilot Field opened in 1988. Mindy spoke fondly of that “beautiful old lady” of a ballpark. She said the games can be “love letters from Buffalo” to the people who tune in for Jays telecasts from Sahlen Field.

They both talked about how happy they were for team president Mike Buczkowski, who has been with them almost from the start and could barely speak when he called to deliver the news about the Blue Jays games.

“This is pretty emotional,” Bob Jr. said from West Virginia, where he and Mindy are now staying after spending more than four months in quarantine in the Florida Keys. “We’re still very close to Buffalo. It’s my hometown.

“We were getting trashed for awhile by the national press, saying (Sahlen) is 30, 35 years old, all this stuff. But we’re proud of this stadium. It’s a gem. Now our challenge is to start preparing some great news coming out of Buffalo. It’s a chance to showcase our hometown. It’s really exciting.”

So after all this time, Buffalo gets to host Major League games. It’s a little bittersweet for the Riches, who coined the phrase “Every Game is an Event” when the downtown park was drawing record, family-friendly crowds in the early 1990s.

Now they get big-league games and fans can’t go to the games because of the coronavirus. The stadium that was known for the Earl of Bud dancing on the dugout and Conehead hawking beers will be an antiseptic version of its best self.

But it’s Buffalo’s first real taste of the big leagues since the late 1880s. In a year when the minor leagues were shut down due to the pandemic, there will be baseball at Swan and Washington — barring a full-blown Covid-19 outbreak.The Marlins, the Jays’ scheduled first opponent in Buffalo on Aug. 11, paused play on Tuesday.

“Covid has caused a surreal aspect of life, for all of us,” Mindy Rich said. “You’re taking it day to day. I can tell you one of the most emotional days of all was when we realized and accepted that we weren’t going to have baseball this summer.

“So it went from that to the possibility of the Blue Jays coming to play. It’s been a roller coaster. Especially since the final decision to come to Buffalo was not a straight line, either … a roller coaster to get the Blue Jays here.”



She had to laugh. Buffalo was hardly the first choice to host the Jays. The players wanted a big-league venue. Toronto said no. So did Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The Jays’ spring site in Florida was out. A cynic could say Buffalo was no better than the fifth choice, like the race for expansion in the early 1990s.

“The fact we’re going to have Major League teams here, it’s almost ironic,” said Mindy. “We did not seek this out. This is not the end of the dream. It’s kind of a side trip that happened. We’re delighted it’s going to happen, and as Bob said, it’s going to showcase our city.

“Everybody knows Buffalo’s a Major-League town,” she said. “We have a beautiful old lady who is ready to show her stuff. I’m sorry, she’s as spectacular now as she was. She’s got a little more character, a little more age. There’s something very special about our ballpark that people feel and understand when they play there.”

The Riches said they were overwhelmed by the reaction of past players and other Bisons employees who reached out when they heard the news that they were hosting the Jays. Terry Collins, who managed the Bisons during the chase for a Major League franchise, was the first one to contact them.

“People have come out of the woodwork,” said Mindy, who in addition to her role as Rich Products vice chairman sits on boards at the Cleveland Clinic and M&T Bank. She’s also a Broadway producer. “It’s great. I don’t think I anticipated that. It’s just been a delight, with the emails and texts and the memories, the people who have been believers in Buffalo as a baseball town.

“Buffalo is a true baseball town, and people appreciate that,” she said. “All the people who have come through. Lots of people have reached out to say how great they feel about us.”

Bob Jr. was still aglow over an Instagram post by Andrew Cuomo, showing his father, Mario, clad in Bisons cap and jersey, flipping a baseball up in the air at Pilot Field before throwing out the first ball in ’88.

“Governor Cuomo was there for us,” Bob Jr. said. “He was there when we opened the stadium. I remember driving around in a Bison parade with him and Jimmy Griffin. These guys weren’t close friends, which is putting it mildly.

“I remember hearing him speak about the stadium and throwing out the first pitch. When we made our presentation at Park Avenue in 1987 or ’88, he kicked it off . We asked him as a favor to come and kick it off. He did.”



That’s why getting Blue Jays games was so meaningful. It doesn’t mean they were unfulfilled after not getting a team 30 years ago. It’s not about what they failed to get, but what they did for a struggling town back in those days. The memories.

“As much as you’d like to treat it as just another day, it’s hard to,” Bob said, thinking of Buczkowski’s emotional phone call. “There is a lot of emotion involved. People start reminiscing, and all of a sudden I’m reminiscing and you’ve got tears in your eyes and it’s off to the races.”

They’d love to be off to a Jays game in Buffalo. But like most everyone else, however, the Riches will be watching it on television. They won’t be coming to Sahlen Field for the games in deference to the coronavirus restrictions.

“The protocols are so strict there may be some executives who are going to be continuing to work remotely,” Bob Jr. said. “We take it very seriously. I’m approaching 80 (he’s 79).”

“We’re like the rest of the fans,” Mindy said. “We’re not going to the games, either.”

But you’re the owners!

“Not of the Jays,” Mindy said. “We haven’t even considered trying. When you asked if we were planning to come, we at each other and said ‘huh?’ There’s too much going on. It’s too challenging. We don’t need to be pain.”



Bob Jr. said it’s all about safety. Rules are rules and they wouldn’t attempt to get special treatment.

“We could probably get on top of the parking ramp,” he said with a chuckle “But I’ll guarantee you this. We made sure our Major League ticket is up to date so we can watch it on TV. We’ll be having a quarantine party somewhere.”

Jerry Sullivan is an award-winning digital reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of his work here.