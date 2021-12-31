Road closures and traffic info for Sunday’s Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Headed to Sunday’s Bills game?

Here is the traffic info you need to know:

Abbott Road

· The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. until after the game

· Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a

· Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

· After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

· All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Those who aren’t attending the game are encouraged ti avoid the area and find alternate routes.