Rochester names Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan new interim Chief of Police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) –Rochester’s mayor is naming a new interim Chief of Police.

Former police lieutenant and Rochester native Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will lead now the department.



Her appointment caps off a turbulent month for Rochester Police.

Former chief La’Ron Singletary announced his retirement on September 8th, following violent protests over the in-custody death of Daniel Prude.



Mayor Lovely Warren says Herriott-Sullivan has the ability to bridge the gap between the police and the community.