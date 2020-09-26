Rochester names Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan new interim Chief of Police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) –Rochester’s mayor is naming a new interim Chief of Police.
Former police lieutenant and Rochester native Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will lead now the department.

Her appointment caps off a turbulent month for Rochester Police.
Former chief La’Ron Singletary announced his retirement on September 8th, following violent protests over the in-custody death of Daniel Prude.

Mayor Lovely Warren says Herriott-Sullivan has the ability to bridge the gap between the police and the community.

