BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center unveiled plans to expand in the Town of Amherst.

Construction is set to begin later this year. It will be a 26,000 sq. ft. center on Park Club Lane.

The cancer center will expand the services available to patients living in the Northtowns.

It’ll be named after West Herr Automotive Group president and CEO Scott Bieler, for his contributions to Roswell over the past two decades.

Planning is still underway.