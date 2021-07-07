Roswell Park now approved to treat World Trade Center Health Program patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been approved as a World Trade Center Health Program provider. It’s a program that financially covers medically necessary treatment at no cost to patients who got sick after responding to the World Trade Center on 911.

Previously, the center wasn’t able to treat these first responders, because the center was not a part of the program. Patients would have to travel miles away to a participating hospital in downstate to get care.

“One of our responders, who had thyroid cancer and the type of radiation that was required for his treatment to be successful, he wasn’t able to safely stay at a hotel,” said Ashley Snowden director of physician and corporate relations, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “He wasn’t able to safely travel with his wife in a car. So, he really didn’t have a lot of options. So, he was required to use his own insurance and no-fault to get his treatment here at Roswell.”

Now, people who were diagnosed with cancer after going to the WTC on 911 can apply for the program, it will help cover medical costs and avoid transportation concerns. For more information, click here.