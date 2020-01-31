Sabres fan planning protest against team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Frustration is boiling over for some Sabres fans, with the team 10 points out of a postseason spot and on its way to a ninth straight year without a playoff birth.

The Sabres lost their third straight game Thursday, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Montreal Canadiens. Hours before the game, Peter Tripi, who runs the Twitter account @PavingTheStreet, posted a poll.

Would you attend a peaceful protest of the Buffalo Sabres Management in response to the way they have treated the Franchise, the Fans, and the Alumni over the last 9 years? #BuffaloSabres #JasonBotterill #TerryPegula 100+ For Yes and we will create an event downtown. — Paving The Street (@PavingTheStreet) January 30, 2020

“Would you attend a peaceful protest of the Buffalo Sabres Management in response to the way they have treated the Franchise, the Fans, and the Alumni over the last 9 years?” Tripi asked.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the nearly 3,000 people had voted in the poll. About 78 percent said ‘yes’.

“If the Pegulas, or anybody is upset at how upset we are, I think the biggest thing to thing about is it’s the day that Sabres fans stop being upset at the state of the organization that they should be worried about,” Tripi told News 4. “Because that’s going to be a really dark day in Buffalo.”

Tripi says he is planning to hold the protest on February 8th at 11 a.m. in Alumni Plaza.