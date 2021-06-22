Sabres legend Rene Robert passes away

(WIVB)- Buffalo Sabres’ alum Rene Robert of the famed “French Connection ” has passed away after a heart attack last week. He was 72.

The Sabres organization announced the players passing Tuesday via Twitter saying “the entire Sabres organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of adored Sabres alumnus Rene Robert.



The entire Sabres organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo. 💙 pic.twitter.com/R8jFCvTot4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2021

Sabres owner Terry Pegula released the following statement sending prayers to the retired winger’s family:

“Kim and I were saddened to hear the devastating news of Rene Robert’s passing. When we first took over as owners, the members of The French Connection were three of the first people to welcome us to the organization. During our time with the team, Rene has been one of the most active alumni and we’ve grown to know him well over the past 10 years. He was a friend to us and to the entire organization and will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rene’s family during this difficult time.”

The Associated Press reported that Robert was in a Florida hospital on Friday after suffering a heart attack.