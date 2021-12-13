Salamanca City Central School District transitioning to remote learning through Jan. 3

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Salamanca City Central School District will transition to remote learning after new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

According to the district’s website, schools will transition to remote instruction through Monday, Jan. 3.

“Over the past 48 hours the district has been engaged in extensive contact tracing of new COVID cases impacting both Salamanca students and staff,” the statement reads.

More guidance will be released through robocalls and the district’s social media pages.

During the remote learning period, all out-of-district special education and CTE students will be transported as usual.