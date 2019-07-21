Looking to spice up your Monday nights? Head out to the Rose Gardens Pavilion at Delaware Park for the 7th annual Salsa in the Park.

Sarah Haykel, Director of Salsa for the Soul, shows us how you can learn a few new moves and have fun doing it.

Each Monday night Salsa for the Soul dance instructors start off with a beginners dance lesson followed by open social dancing to Salsa, Timba (Cuban Salsa), Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha Cha, and Kizomba.

Weather permitting on June 24th through August 5th from 6:30-9 pm for only $5 you can learn how to heat up the dance floor.