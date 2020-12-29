Same antibodies infusion treatment offered to President Donald Trump for his covid treatment, now available to residents at the Harris Hill Nursing Facility

The Harris Hill Nursing Facility is now able to help covid-19 patients better manage the illness thanks to a treatment that gained attention for its use on President Donald Trump, when he caught the virus a few months back.

The facility is now offering monoclonal antibodies infusions to its residents. Doctors and nurses at the facility say the infusions act as a quick burst of antibodies that strengthen the immune response to the virus.

“We’re training our nurses right now. Our nurses are doing the infusion on a one-on-one basis,” said Annie Spano director of nursing at Harris Hill.

The treatment is for people who have mild to moderate symptoms. It’s also reserved for people who are at high risk — like folks who are 65 or older, people who have a body mass index of 35 and above, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease .

Officials say the infusions could impact the fatality rates for nursing home residents.

Harris Hill officials say the treatment could possibly be available on an outpatient basis to other nursing homes and the surrounding community in the coming months.