Santa Claus will return to Walden Galleria on Black Friday

(WIVB) – Santa Claus is comin’ to town- specifically to the Walden Galleria.

Starting Nov. 27 (Black Friday), Santa will be returning to the shopping center.

Guests are encouraged to plan their visit with Santa ahead of time, as well as to review the CDC’s safety measures.

Face masks are required for everyone. Social distancing will be in effect, and there will be enhanced cleaning between visits.

Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day.

A full schedule of events and details regarding Santa’s special appearances will be released shortly, a press release from the Walden Galleria said Monday.