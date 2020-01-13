Scharfenberger setting up task force to advise him on archives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Edward Scharfenberger, the Bishop of Albany and apostolic administrator in the Diocese of Buffalo, will spend most of the week in Western New York, according to his spokesperson. It’s a sign that the bishop is looking to increase his role in Buffalo, more than a month now since he took control from former Bishop Richard Malone.

“One of my priorities is to be able to create more of an atmosphere of transparency for those who have distrusted,” Scharfenberger told News 4 last week.

To that end, he’s been forming a task force, which will advise Scharfenberger on one of the most controversial aspects of the Diocese of Buffalo: clergy personnel records, which advocates of sex abuse victims refer to as the Church’s “secret files”.

Among the task force’s objectives that Scharfenberger laid out: the keeping of archives, the disclosure of files, and who should have access to those files.

“The real concern is about personnel files that may contain records of behavior that may be criminal, inappropriate, or unethical,” Scharfenberger said. “Those are the ones I’m most concerned about, that they be accessible to those who need to have that information.”

Scharfenberger has already signaled his willingness to share such files with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, and said the files are already accessible to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

“I myself don’t go into the files,” Scharfenberger explained. “The role of custody is in the hands of the chancellor and archival assistant.

“I want to be sure that if I do review the files, that it is done under proper surveillance and supervision.”

Scharfenberger has not set a timetable for the task force, and says the people who serve on it must be able to look at the matter objectively with “fresh eyes”.