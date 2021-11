(WIVB) – Seneca Gaming announced they are bringing back mask mandates Monday, the same day that Erie County announced that mask mandates for indoor, public buildings will be back in effect starting Tuesday,

The new mandate also takes effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday at the casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Salamanca.

All employees and guests must wear a face mask whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Seneca Gaming says the policy will be enforced in every area of each property.