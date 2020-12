(WIVB) – Erie County confirmed 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a daily positivity rate of 4.3 percent, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday.

New COVID-19 Case Report for Dec. 6: 248 new cases were confirmed by @ECDOH out of 5,704 diagnostic reports received for a daily positivity rate of 4.3%.



The 7-day positivity rate average is 7.2%.



Total cases through Dec. 6 are now 29,579. pic.twitter.com/WLnxkI0z8m — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 7, 2020

The county’s seven day positivity rate was 7.2 percent as of Sunday.

As of Monday, Lancaster, Hamburg, and West Seneca still have the highest number of cases by zip code.