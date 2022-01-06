Several Erie County courts switching to virtual operations for the rest of the day due to snow

(WIVB) – Several Erie County courts will switch to virtual meetings for the rest of day Thursday, starting at 3 p.m.

The switch is due to the lake effect snow hitting much of the area.

Emergency issues and non-essential operations will continue virtually.

Emergency applications may be heard virtually by contacting the courts listed below:

Erie Supreme and County Court (716) 845-9300

Erie Surrogate’s Court (716) 845-2572

Erie Family Court (716) 845-7400

Buffalo City Court (716) 845-2600

Lackawanna City Court (716) 845-7220

Tonawanda City Court (716) 845-2160