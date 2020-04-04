Several patients, residents at Father Baker Manor test positive for coronavirus

(WIVB) – Several patients and residents at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park have tested positive for COVID-19, Catholic Health announced on Saturday.

All of the staff and residents at the facility are being tested and families of the residents have been contacted.

“Father Baker Manor’s administration and our Infection Control team have taken swift action to stop the spread of the virus,” Dr. Kevin Shiley, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Catholic Health said in a Saturday statement. “We have been in close contact with local and state health department officials who support our mitigation plans.”

Shiley adds that the facility is restricting visitors, performing daily health screenings for staff, eliminating group activities and services and monitoring patients and residents for symptoms.