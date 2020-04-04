1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 325 active closings. Click for more details.

Several patients, residents at Father Baker Manor test positive for coronavirus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: www.chsbuffalo.org/

(WIVB) – Several patients and residents at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park have tested positive for COVID-19, Catholic Health announced on Saturday.

All of the staff and residents at the facility are being tested and families of the residents have been contacted.

“Father Baker Manor’s administration and our Infection Control team have taken swift action to stop the spread of the virus,” Dr. Kevin Shiley, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Catholic Health said in a Saturday statement. “We have been in close contact with local and state health department officials who support our mitigation plans.”

Shiley adds that the facility is restricting visitors, performing daily health screenings for staff, eliminating group activities and services and monitoring patients and residents for symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss