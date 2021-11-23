Shriners of WNY’s “Feztival of Trees” kicks off Wednesday

(WIVB) – The Shriners of Western New York “Feztival” of Trees kicks off Wednesday.

“The advantage is you are only spending two dollars to come in and you are getting then tickets for five dollars,” said Jan Walkden, event chair. “There’s not a tree here that doesn’t have gifts or gift cards or something.”

These aren’t your average Christmas trees, filling up the Shrine Center in West Seneca (1600 Southwestern Blvd.)

You’ll spot the holiday classics, but you’ll also find some more unique ones – like golf trees, trees filled with a grand worth of tools, cash trees and lottery trees.

There are even patriotic trees and several wreaths to admire.

You can take part in a raffle for each of those donated trees and wreaths starting Wednesday. It’s all in an effort to give back to Ismalia Shriners of Western New York.

“Once covid went down we decided to try and do this and make it an annual event seeing as fundraising is getting more difficult,” Walkden said.

Proceeds will help local children in need of transport to Shriner’s hospitals across the country.

Those involved say it was a process getting the trees together but all worth it.



“It was fun to watch everybody show up, decorate their tree and take such pride in it,” Walkden said.

When the winners are pulled, they’ll be able to pick up their entire tree for the holiday.

Feztival , spelled with a z, is a tribute to the hat that Shriners wear, called a fez.

Admission is $2 and the event runs through Saturday. Click here for more.