Six Flags Darien Lake continues to welcome back 2021 season visitors

CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake is in its second weekend of re-opening its doors and rides since the start of the pandemic and is thrilled to continue welcoming back guests.

Currently, while school is still in session, the water park is only open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 6 pm and the theme park is open from Friday until Sunday. Public relations and marketing manager, Jody Brege, explained that while COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, the park seeks to comply with the state’s capacity regulations. Therefore, they do require visitors to make reservations in advance as opposed to buying tickets on-site.

To find out more about Darien Lake’s hours, prices and, park information, click here.