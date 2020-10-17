Medina graduate dead, five injured in shooting at Halloween party in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person is dead after six people were shot overnight during a Halloween party on South Niagara Street in Lockport.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say Cheyenne Farewell of Medina died at the scene.

News 4 caught up with several people who knew farewell from her time at medina high school, including the school superintendent and one of Farewell’s former teachers.



Both are devastated and say she was always a hard worker in school and was someone students looked up to.



“It’s just so senseless, beautiful young girl, very bright, friendly. So willing to help anybody out. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Eric Hellwig, an English teacher at Medina High School.



“I hope everyone can learn from what Cheyenne taught us that you always persevere through everything and you always try to make the world around you better and try to help everyone else all around you,” said Mark Kruzynski, Medina Central School Superintendent.

Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman released the following statement about the incident:

The city of Lockport is deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place overnight, at a

Halloween party in the City. Sadly, one young person lost her life while visiting with

friends. Five others were wounded when shots were fired into the area of the house. Our

heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends, and to the five others wounded. We

want everyone who was affected by the terrible events last night to know that people care

deeply, and that support is available. Please reach out to our county helpline at the Crisis

Services number: (7LG) 285-35L5, should you need counseling regarding this devastating event.

Everyone in our community has the right to feel, and to be, safe in their homes. Our police

department is diligently continuing to investigate this crime, along with our partners from the

district attorney’s office, county, and regional task force. Our community will get through this

by supporting one another and working together.

lf you or someone you know has any information regarding this shooting, please contact the

police through our non-emergency number 433-7700, confidential tip line 439-6707, or

Lockport PD citizen reporting through the STOPit app. You can sign up with the app under the

city of Lockport, NY Police Department with the code: LockportPDTips. People who are afraid

to step forward, but may have information regarding last night’s event, may send video,

pictures, and/or text messages through this app without fear of being identified.

We are doing everything possible to help our community members through this tragic event

and to identify the perpetrators.

Out of the five other people hit, two are current students at Medina High School. All five were sent to nearby hospitals.

As of right now, police have not identified any suspect or suspects responsible for Farewell’s death and injuring the five other party-goers.



If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact Lockport Police at 433-7700 or the confidential tip line at 439-6707.





