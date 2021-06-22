Small business owner Alyson O’Connor brings magic to Buffalo weddings with stationery shop Rust Belt Love

by: , @thejhaswilliams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — About ten years ago, Buffalo native Alyson O’Connor started Rust Belt Love after she moved back home from New York City where she attended art school.

The stationery store creates custom wedding invitations, greeting cards, gifts, and more- all created from Alyson’s illustrations, and printed in-house by her business partner husband Nick.

For now, their inventory is available online or by appointment only.

You can find out more information or get in contact with Alyson and Nick by clicking here.

