Sneak peek at the new Selfie Wrld opening this weekend at the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The much-buzzed about “Selfie Wrld Buffalo” is ready to open in the Boulevard Mall!

We told you about the interactive “selfie museum” coming to Western New York last month– now, after a month of build-out, painting, and decorating, Selfie Wrld will open on Saturday.

“We’re really excited,” co-owner Jennifer Lynch said. “We’ve had such good feedback, we think this is going to do really well in Buffalo.”

Lynch and co-owner Kelly Burke saw videos on social media platform “Tik Tok” featuring other “Selfie Wrld” franchise locations and reached out to the owner.

“They actually have over 20 franchises across the United States- they’re blowing up pretty quickly and we’re excited to be a part of the franchise,” Burke added.

The Buffalo location includes 20 different “booths”, each with a different theme.

Burke and Lynch say their favorite booth is the Bills-themed “Bills Mafia” booth, complete with authentic stadium seats.

“We have six booths that we’re required to have as part of the franchise, and the rest we came up with ourselves,” Burke explained.

Guests will be set up with a ring light equipped with a Bluetooth shutter to take their own pictures. Masks are required in the building but not while in the socially distanced photo booths. The building is also equipped with multiple hand sanitizing stations.

There’s a room in the back for private parties, perfect for birthdays and graduations.

Lynch said they hope that families will utilize Selfie Wrld for family photos.

“We’re going to change them out for different holidays, so we’re hoping maybe families come here for their Christmas photo shoots,” she said.

The new attraction is a welcome addition to the Boulevard Mall.

“I think it’s going to be very successful- what we’re hearing and seeing online is that there’s a lot of interest in when they’d be open,” A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s exciting to see two young entrepreneurs purchase this franchise and come into this area during a pandemic and see that there is an opportunity.”

Tickets are available for Selfie Wrld in hour slots. The price is $25 for adults and kids 12 and older, $12 for kids 12 and under, and free for kids two and under.

You can find more information here.