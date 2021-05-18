Sniffling and sneezing this season? Experts say it’s a particularly bad allergy season

(WIVB) – If you’ve been sneezing and sniffling more than usual this spring, you’re not alone!

Experts say this year is a particularly bad allergy season. Right now we’re heading from the spring into the summer allergy season. And allergists say people may not feel relief for several more months.

“In the fall again we’ll be in the weed season for allergies and that tends to blend into each other,” said Dr. Peter Capucilli, an allergist at Rochester Regional Health said. “So really right now we’re in the thick of the initial pollen season, which I think will tend to just go until the first frost.”



Dr. Capucilli says if you aren’t getting enough relief from over the counter medication, consult your doctor on other therapies.