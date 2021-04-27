Some Lockport students to return to class 4 days a week while others can not

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Parents of students in Lockport say this year has been a struggle for their families. With students learning under the hybrid model going to school two days a week, those we spoke with say it’s left them playing the role of parent and teacher on the days their children are remote.

“They like to be in school. They learn better when they’re in school and this year they’ve really regressed. I feel like on a Thursday and Friday my kindergartener comes home I’m like ‘wow you actually learned something!’ unlike when I’m teaching him, I don’t know what he’s learned,” said parent Joanna Marble.

But starting next week, students in grades pre-k through fourth will be allowed back in the classroom four days a week. District leaders made the announcement during a zoom meeting Tuesday, saying they reviewed the CDC guidance before making this decision.

“Students will be excited to be in schools and teachers will welcome them with open arms and big hearts,” said superintendent Michelle Bradley.



But not everyone is happy. During a protest outside the district office before the meeting, parents were calling for the four-day-a-week schedule to include grades five and six.

#HappeningNow: Lockport parents are holding a rally, calling on the district to bring students pre-k through six grade back into the classroom four days a week. District leaders are expected to vote on this issue at their meeting starting in about 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vUvcTMWFpM — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) April 27, 2021

“It is clear that no matter what decisions are made, some people will likely be disappointed, dissatisfied, and unhappy,” Bradley said.



Lockport district leaders say they will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC and state health department before making any other decisions on bringing students back. But parents of fifth and sixth graders say they’ll continue to fight to get their kids back in school four days a week this year.