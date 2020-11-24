Some Niagara Falls restaurants welcome the additional business Erie County’s orange zone could bring, just as long as it doesn’t cause the area to turn into a color zone

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wine on Third, is a locally owned family business in downtown Niagara Falls. It’s been around for 14 years and they’ve been enjoying being back up and running since the first covid19 shut down.

“It’s been tough, we lost a lot of regulars, but at the same time we still get a decent crowd, because I think people want to get out still and do stuff,” said Damon Weber, manager

Watching all the restaurants close their doors to indoor dining over in Erie County — has caused a little worry about the direction Niagara Falls could take.

“When I first heard about it, the first thing that popped in my head was .. “Ok so, Erie County is shutting down. Is everybody from Erie County going to start to come to Niagara County and we start having the crazy crowds and issues and stuff like that?” Weber said. “I haven’t that too much last week, but it’s only been a week, but we’ll see what happens going into the holiday season.”

Right now, just North Tonawanda and parts of Niagara Wheatfield are in a yellow zone.

Niagara County officials say visitors from the orange zone are welcomed, especially during the shopping season, as long as they stay safe and use common sense.

“There’s no travel restrictions that go along with the colored zones that have been put in place by the governor, so I don’t know any business that says they’re going to be checking licenses at the door and looking at where you’re living,” said Rebecca J. Wydysh. “So, there is no restriction against it, again we just ask everyone to please think about what’s essential and necessary and who you’re going with as well.”

