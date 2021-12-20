SPCA Monday: Bruce

(WIVB) – Bruce is a big, gentle boy looking for a home for the holidays this year.

This SPCA Monday’s star is described as 60 lbs. and in good health and great spirits. He has been under the care of the Erie County SPCA since early December when he was found abandoned in Buffalo. He’s believed to be about five years old.

If you’re interested in adopting Bruce, call the Erie County SPCA at 875-7360.