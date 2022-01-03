SPCA Monday: Mason

(WIVB) – The first “SPCA Monday” pup of 2022 is 5-month-old Mason.

Mason is described as a Mountain Cur mix, about 20 lbs. with lots of energy. He came to the SPCA Serving Erie County from a shelter in Tennessee at the end of November, and he has been in foster care for a few weeks to work on his socialization skills.

His adoption fee has been covered by Haley and Brandon Beane through their Bills Muttfia program after Sunday’s win!

Mason will succeed best in a home with no other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting him, contact the SPCA Serving Erie County at 875-7360.