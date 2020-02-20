Special beer will benefit WNYers fighting, affected by cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A special beer that’s now brewing will benefit those who are fighting, and affected by cancer.

Proceeds from the 11 Day Power Pils will go to the 11 Day Power Play, which raises money for Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, Make-a-Wish WNY and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Some of the top fundraisers so far, of 2020, met Thursday at the Thin Man on Chandler Street, to help start the brewing process. Some of them were apart of the original 40 players who set the world record for the longest continuous hockey game back in 2017. All of them have been affected by cancer.

“Knowing what families go through battling cancer, we want to make sure that our families benefit the best they can through these services that are provided by our beneficiaries — Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, Make-a-Wish and Children’s Hospital,” Amy Lesakowski said, the 11 Day Power Play co-founder.

Lesakowski was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer at just 35 years old.

The 11 Day Power Pils is of course a pilsner. Thin Man Brewery and T.J. Sheehan Distributing helped make the beer happen.

A small batch of the beer was brewed in 2017, but it hasn’t been back since. The beer will be poured on March 18th at The Loft at Chandler. It will be sold at restaurants, bars and grocery stores across the state.

Thousands of players will hit the ice from July 8th to the 19th, for the 11 Day Power Play. The goal is to raise $2 million this year for cancer charities.