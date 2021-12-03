Starting Monday, inpatient visitors to Roswell Park need to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test

(WIVB) – Starting Monday, Roswell Park will require inpatient visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR test.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof include:

CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, in paper or electronic copy

New York State Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus

NYC COVID Safe mobile app records

Visitors who are accompanying patients for outpatient or ambulatory appointments are exempt from the new rule.