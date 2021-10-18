State agency selling equipment used by Tesla, Panasonic at Buffalo’s RiverBend plant

The Tesla factory in South Buffalo by the Buffalo River in RiverBend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tools previously used by Tesla and Panasonic at Buffalo’s Riverbend plant will be put on the market by NY Creates, the organization that manages the portfolio of R&D initiatives and economic development projects across the state.

NY Creates spokesman Jason Conwall says the organization has sold $39 million in equipment as of Monday.

“We are currently in the process of remarketing tools and equipment in an effort to sell them for the highest price possible, and recycling other tools and equipment that are obsolete and have no resale value,” Conwall said in a statement.

Conwall says that many of the tools were ordered before Tesla acquired the SolarCity parcel and before Panasonic became involved. The purchases were part of the Buffalo Billion.

The equipment formerly used by Panasonic is at the RiverBend facility and will also be sold or recycled, Conwall added. It was originally purchased for about $125 million.

The breakdown of the equipment and its status is as follows:

Current Status of RiverBend Tools & Equipment Location Continued Use To be sold To be recycled At RiverBend Factory $32,004,706 $127,203,785 At Warehouse $16,473,400 $21,887,601 At Vendor $2,380,700 Previously Sold $39,600,653

Conwall says getting rid of the unused equipment will allow “Tesla to install new tools they have purchased in order to ramp up and expand operations”. He says NY Creates is currently engaged in a competitive process to get the top dollar for the equipment.