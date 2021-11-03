State Cannabis Control Board approves new rules for hemp products

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana bud is seen before harvest at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the same day that Jackson County declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

(WIVB) – New York State is creating new regulations for legal marijuana.

The Cannabis Control Board met Wednesday. It approved rules for manufacturing, testing, and packaging hemp products, including CBD products.

The new regulations are now in effect.

Businesses have six months to get in line with the new regulations.

The chairman of the cannabis board says in a statement “We are working as quickly as we can to build a new, safe industry that promotes public health and grows our economy”.

