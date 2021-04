State Dems seek to repeal order mandating food with alcohol purchase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Senate Majority says they plan to suspend executive orders Wednesday that were passed during the heights of the pandemic in order to continue the reopening process.

Their plan includes repealing the rule that makes food sales required in bars and restaurants with alcoholic beverage purchases.

“New Yorkers have stepped up to take the appropriate safety precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state’s economy.

“We ask New Yorkers to continue to heed public health guidance as it relates to mask-wearing, observe social distancing precautions, and get vaccinated so that we don’t lose ground in our recovery.”

A statement from the Democrats says repeals will include the governor’s orders requiring food to be sold with alcohol, along with penalties, compliance rules, and group regulations that inhibit vaccine access. They also say they’ll restore provisions in the Public Officers Law for volunteers to increase transparency. Those taking on significant government work with little to no compensation will be treated as Public Officers to comply with disclosure and transparency rules.

The assembly also must vote in favor of the repeals.

