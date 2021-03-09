State expands COVID vaccine eligibility the day before Erie County opens new clinic at Key Bank Center

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Originally for people age 65 and up, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a new clinic that will be open for everyone in the 1b category.

Right now more than 20 thousand people are on a waiting list for their vaccine through Erie County, and according to Poloncarz, health officials are working through that starting this Wednesday, when the newest clinic at the Key Bank Center will open.

This will be the third county-run vaccine site.

“When they open up, you’ll see more than just seniors at the Key Bank Center. You’ll see those who have qualified to be in the 1b category,” Poloncarz said.

Our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the @KeyBankCtr‘s Lexus Club is all set for tomorrow’s first day of vaccines. Thank you to the Pegulas and @BuffaloSabres organization for partnering with us to open this location, which will vaccinate 1,000+ per day at full capacity. pic.twitter.com/RTT5aQGfEI — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 9, 2021





Although the clinic was originally only for people ages 65 and older, poloncarz announced it made sense to expand it to those part of the 1b category. This also comes after Governor Cuomo announced expanded eligibility across New York State.



“The eligible age group drops from 65 to 60 years old. Beginning a week from tomorrow, eligibility will expand to public-facing government and public-facing employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services.”



Erie County Health Department officials say Wednesday’s appointments at the Key Bank Center are full. They will be working down the list from the county’s website to schedule the rest of this month.