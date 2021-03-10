State GOP Chair: Hochul must “start to answer real questions”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day after she released a statement saying New Yorkers should be confident they would soon learn the facts about allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is being asked to say more. Speaking in Buffalo Wednesday, New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy called on her to “start to answer real questions”.

“Kathy Hochul’s office is just steps away from alleged victims,” Langworthy said. “It is not credible to suggest that Kathy Hochul has no awareness of the way that this administration has been operating.”

Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to Langworthy’s comments. But in a statement Tuesday, she said, “I am confident everyone’s voice will be heard and taken seriously. I trust the inquiry to be completed as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible.”

The investigation will be overseen by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who has appointed attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark to lead the inquiry. At least six women have reportedly come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate actions.

“Putting out a three sentence statement (Tuesday) isn’t good enough,” Langworthy said of Hochul’s comments.

The chairman said he wanted to know whether Hochul, a Democrat, was aware of any of the allegations, and whether she has witnessed Governor Cuomo harass or threaten any employees. The Lieutenant Governor was added to Cuomo’s ticket in his 2014 re-election campaign, and has served as his second-in-command ever since.

Cuomo has resisted calls for his resignation, urging people to let the investigation play out. If he were, however, to leave or be removed from office before his term expires, Hochul was take his place.

“I’m going to respect that investigation that the attorney general is doing and the investigation will get the facts,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

The governor claimed he has never inappropriately touched anyone nor made any inappropriate advances.