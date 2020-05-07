State health department warns of pediatric illness that could result from COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Typically children only experience mild symptoms of COVID -19 but the department of health is warning people to be on the lookout of this disease which could result from a serious case.

Dr. Stephen Turkovich is the chief medical officer for Oishei Children’s Hospital. He says often children with COVID-19 have similar symptoms to the flu. But recently, children overseas and now in New York State are showing signs of something called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome which could be associated with the coronavirus.

“What we’re seeing in Buffalo is consistent with what we’re seeing across the world, that children are often having very mild symptoms and very few of them require admission to the hospital, Turkovich said. If you look at what happens with adults who are critically ill, the reason they become critically ill is that their immune system causes massive inflammation throughout their body which affects multiple organs which sounds like what we’re seeing in these case reports out of new york city and out of England.”

Dr. Turkovich says this disease is similar to other inflammatory illnesses seen in children like Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome. He says both children testing positive and negative are showing symptoms for multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

“Basically what that means is multiple parts of the body are affected by inflammation.I’ve seen multiple cases in my career of things like Kawasaki and toxic shock so I’ve seen things like this happen before. We’ve had a few cases that might be consistent with this but those are soft calls.”

But he says parents shouldn’t necessarily be concerned.

“There’s no clear connection or association right now. This is sort of an alert to keep our eyes open. And number two, the case reports across the world are very very small so if this were to happen it would be extremely rare.”

