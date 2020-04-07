State Liquor Authority suspends Swannie House and AJ’s liquor licenses

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Liquor Authority is suspending the liquor license of Swannie House and AJ’s in Clarence for violating Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order.

Erie County Health officials received reports on March 27 that both bars were continuing normal operations despite the restrictions due to COVID-19.

The complaint against Swannie House included a video showing 12 people inside the bar drinking alcohol. County health officials witnessed the 12 people drinking when they arrived at 8:30 p.m.

#JustIn: the @NY_SLA has suspended the liquor licenses for Swannie House and AJ’s Clarence Hollow. This comes after the @ECDOH and @ECSONY1 shut down the restaurants for violating the Governor’s PAUSE order. pic.twitter.com/txA1sOTJKg — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) April 7, 2020

Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 9 p.m. and found the front door was locked, and people were exiting through a rear door, according to the SLA.

An Erie County Health Inspector observed AJ’s for about a half-hour, seeing 11 people inside the bar.

The SLA says Sheriff’s deputies and health inspectors were met by the owner saying he could not prevent the people from mingling and consuming alcohol inside after being notified he was in violation of the governor’s order.

Both were served a closure order from the Erie County Health Department.

The SLA charged both the Swannie House and AJ’s with two violations for failure to comply with the order concerning COVID-19 restrictions.

Both restaurants remain closed.