State Police: Maryland man walking on I-190 struck, killed by truck

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 21-year-old Maryland man died after being struck by a vehicle on I-190 in Tonawanda last Saturday, New York State Police say.

State police say the man had been walking in the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by a 30-year-old Buffalo man. An investigation had determined that he was a passenger in a vehicle driving on I-190 and became involved in an argument with the driver, a 21-year-old Maryland woman. The woman pulled over onto the shoulder near exit 15 and the man got out of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation.