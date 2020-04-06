State Regents exams to be canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa announced Monday that state Regents exams will be canceled in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “The regulations passed by the Board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation.”

The Board of Regents today adopted emergency regulations to ease the burdens and provide important flexibility for educators, students, professionals and others to address interruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/s22bhKKc27 pic.twitter.com/AOWla4w3BD — NYS Education Department (@NYSEDNews) April 6, 2020

More information will be released Tuesday.