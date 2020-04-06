1  of  3
Coronavirus
State Regents exams to be canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa announced Monday that state Regents exams will be canceled in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “The regulations passed by the Board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation.”

More information will be released Tuesday.

